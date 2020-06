PETALING JAYA: Perodua will reduce its model prices (on-the-road excluding insurance) by between 3% and 6% via cash rebates until June 14, and will incorporate the new prices throughout the tax reduction period as recently announced by the Prime Minister.

In a statement, president and CEO Dato’ Zainal Abidin Ahmad said despite the tax reduction only becoming effective June 15 2020, Perodua will offer cash rebates between 3% and 6% for the purchase of our vehicles beginning today.

“We want everyone to take this opportunity to own a Perodua without worrying about being left out. Please visit any Perodua sales outlet and speak to our authorised sales advisors for the total cash rebate amounts and the full price list that will be effective June 15,” he said.

In his Economic Recovery Plan, Malaysian Prime Minister YAB Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced various measures and incentives to stimulate the economy. Among the incentives to assist the automotive industry are a 100% sales tax exemption on new completely-knocked-down (CKD) vehicles and a 50% exemption for completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles until the end of the year.

“This move to fully exempt CKD cars from sales tax is a confidence boost for the automotive industry – not just for car buyers but the entire ecosystem of manufacturers, suppliers and dealers. Along with low financing rates at this difficult time, we are cautiously optimistic that this will spur new car sales,” said Zainal.

Perodua has sold 52,920 vehicles as of the first five months of 2020, giving it a 41% market share against an estimated year-to-date total industry volume of 129,401 units.

All current Perodua models have over 90% local content, and last year, the carmaker purchased RM5.4 billion worth of components from Malaysian suppliers.