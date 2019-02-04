Perodua sells 20,100 units in Jan

KUALA LUMPUR: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) sold over 20,100 vehicles in the first month of the year, 13.6% more against 17,700 units done in January 2018, led by the new Perodua Myvi.

The compact car company registered 1,025 units of its recently launched SUV the Aruz on the last day of January.

Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Dr Zahari Husin said despite the delay in the registration of Aruz, it managed to maximise the delivery of Aruz up to the wee hours, in anticipation of the long Chinese New Year break.

“Pending official figure from MAA (Malaysian Automotive Association, we estimated our market share for January 2019 to be around 41.7% market share for Perodua and 9.2% growth from 18,400 Perodua vehicles sold in December 2018,” he said in a statement.

While Aruz has been received well with 8,000 booking so far, its other models has been doing equally well with more than 19,000 units registered in January.

“The strong demand on Aruz has resulted some waiting period especially for the AV variant. We are doing our best to reduce this waiting period to a more acceptable level,” Zahari said.

He added that currently, the order composition for the Aruz is 85% for the Advanced Version (priced at RM77,900 without insurance) and the remaining 15% is for the X variant (priced at RM72,900 without insurance).

“On the speculation that Perodua Aruz’s price will increase, I wish to clarify that we are maintaining the price for the Aruz which is RM72,900 for the X variant and RM77,900 for the Advanced Version,” Zahari said.

On the demand for its other models, Zahari said sales are encouraging with the new Perodua Myvi still leading in terms of sales with over 8,400 units sold in January.

Its other models are also leading in their respective segments with the Axia, Bezza and Alza selling more than 5,500 units, 3,400 units and 1,600 units in January respectively.