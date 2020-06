PETALING JAYA: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sendirian Bhd (Perodua) registered 7,886 cars sold for May, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) sales total to 52,920 units.

Against an estimated YTD total industry volume of 129,401 units, this nets Perodua a 41% YTD market share.

President and CEO Dauk Zainal Abidin Ahmad (pix) said although Covid-19 has had a significant impact on car sales in Malaysia over the past two months, the group has been able to make up for lost time within just three weeks of restarting operations.

Making up the May sales tally were 2,612 Myvis, 2,028 Axias, 1,820 Bezzas, 950 Aruz and 476 Alzas.

“Vehicles are still needed for short, quick trips out for household essentials, and e-hailing drivers have begun using their vehicles to deliver goods,” he said.

Meanwhile, throughout June, Perodua’s “Meaningful Raya” campaign is offering cash redemptions of up to RM1,300 for the Aruz and selected Myvi variants, while buyers of other models will get a RM300 e-voucher redeemable for purchase of selected parts and accessories at any authorised Perodua service centre.