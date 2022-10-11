Perodua surpasses 200,000 mark on positive sales momentum

PETALING JAYA: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) has surpassed the 200,000 sales mark recently as the compact car company registered a total of 222,203 vehicles between January and October this year.

On a year-to-date comparison, registration for Perodua cars jumped 51.2% from 146,951 units sold in the same period in 2021.

For the month of October 2022, Perodua sold 25,849 units, which is a 5% improvement against 24,626 units sold in September 2022. In the same month, the top three Perodua models sold were Bezza with 6,768 units, followed by the Myvi with 6,130 units and the Axia with 4,989 units.

In terms of production, Perodua manufactured 22,974 units in October bringing the total number of vehicles produced to 229,811 units between January and October this year.

President and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said there was a gap in sales between June and August last year due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain Covid-19 cases. Moving forward, he said Perodua expects the registration momentum to continue upwards until the end of the year.

“Looking ahead, we plan to further increase our production and sales volume as we try to go beyond our earlier set sales target for 2022 and by doing so will reduce the waiting period for our customers,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the higher than expected production and sales performance has impacted the local automotive ecosystem positively, given that on average 95% of Perodua parts are sourced locally.

“In fact, the high localisation rate has also help shield Perodua from the volatility in the foreign exchange market at the moment. It is our intention to further improve the local automotive supply chain as having such an industry have proven a benefit to both Perodua and consumers,” said Zainal.

In January this year, the carmaker announced a 247,800-unit registration target for 2022.