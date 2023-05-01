Perodua to leverage on growth achieved, expand capacity in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will focus on leveraging on the growth achieved so far and further expand its capacity in 2023.

President and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said for this to come true, the car maker hopes material prices and fuel prices would remain manageable.

“At the same time, we also hope that foreign exchange and interest rates would be favourable to industry growth,” he said in a statement today.

Zainal Abidin said if these factors remain within acceptable levels, Perodua will maintain its vehicle prices.

“For now, our priority is to deliver to those who booked their Perodua within the sales tax exemption period as the price for these vehicles will remain as per agreed until March 31, 2023 deadline,” he added.

The company’s production surged by 49.5 per cent to 289,054 units in 2022 from 193,400 units in 2021, while sales saw an increase of 48.2 per cent to 282,019 units against the 190,291 vehicles registered in the preceding year.

After sales saw intakes grew to 2.6 million, which is a 30 per cent increase from 2.0 million service intakes in 2021.

Moving forward, Zainal Abidin said, Perodua would continue to introduce new technologies in its future products and services as well as to continue to invest in innovations in its operations.

“In addition, we will also encourage our partners, namely our suppliers and dealers, to continue to invest in new technologies so that they can be more competitive and productive.

“We will announce the full list of our targets later in January, but I wish to take this opportunity to thank the government for its continued support, our partners for their dedication, Perodua staff for their sacrifice and hard work, and especially to our valued customers for their loyal support,” he said. - Bernama