Pertama Digital set to become pure digital services player

PETALING JAYA: Pertama Digital Bhd is set to become a pure digital services player, as it finalised its exit from the textile business after 99% of shareholders at its EGM today supported the disposal of its entire equity interest in China-based textile subsidiary BeTop to Gifted Investments Ltd for RM70 million

Pertama Digital chairman Tun Zaki Azmi (pix) said with the disposal under way, it will also reclassify Pertama Digital from a textile-based company to a digital and syariah-compliant business.

“Our digital solutions offered so far have been received well and show growth prospects. We developed and operate eJamin, the world’s first smartphone court bail payment solution that is now used in Malaysian courts.

“We also exclusively operate mySMS 15888, an existing messaging service used by government agencies. On top of that, we also own mobile payments app MyPay,” he said.

Pertama Digital director of strategy Saify Akhtar added that Pertama Digital will be free to transform how government agencies and enterprises approach digitalisation, not just in Malaysia, but in other emerging markets like Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nigeria with the disposal of the legacy business.

“Furthermore, as a Malaysian-born company, our stakeholders and leadership will now have a local majority. The company will continue to deliver digital solutions and services on a pay-for-performance revenue model in partnerships with government and enterprise.”

In addition to the array of digital solutions offered currently, Pertama Digital is in the process of launching Malaysia’s first neobank in partnership with incumbent banks. The group will also pursue acquisition targets in the government technology sector.

To date, the disposal of BeTop has progressed up to tranche 2, which was completed on July 16, 2021. On Sept 21, 2020, the first cash payment of RM12 million was received from GIL, followed by a second cash payment of RM18.515 million on July 16, 2021. Currently, Pertama Digital owns a 52% stake in BeTop following the tranche 2 deal.