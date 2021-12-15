Petaling Jaya most searched area in Malaysia by home buyers

PETALING JAYA: Petaling Jaya, fondly called PJ by local residents, is the most searched area among property hunters in the country, according to iProperty.com.my.

PJ has grabbed top spot in this year’s list. This comes as no surprise, as PJ has steadily been climbing the ranks over the years. It finished in sixth spot in 2019 and second in 2020.

PJ is especially popular among family types for its suburban lifestyle, with local eateries, hipster cafes, family parks, neighbourhood malls and schools. The city also has the distinct advantage of being situated right next to Kuala Lumpur, making it a favourite among young couples who work in the city too.

An upcoming development to keep an eye on is PJ’s enhanced public transport connectivity. The LRT 3 line, which is slated for completion in 2024, will provide PJ with five new LRT stations, namely One Utama (MRT 1 Sungai-Buloh Kajang Line interchange), Kayu Ara, BU11, Dataran Prima and Kelana Indah.

The top 10 most searched areas among property hunters are Petaling Jaya (15.02%), Shah Alam (14.64%), Cheras (14.56%), Johor Baru (9.39%), Puchong (9.21%), Subang Jaya (9.07%), Kuala Lumpur City Centre (7.62%), Kota Damansara (7.05%), Ampang (6.77%) and Cyberjaya (6.67%).

These areas recorded the highest number of searches by visitors who browsed a “For Sale” property listing on iProperty.com.my from January to November 2021. Searches were defined when a property consumer searches for a property in a location and lands on a search result page on iProperty.com.my.

iProperty and PropertyGuru Malaysia country manager Shylendra Nathan (pix) said people are coping better with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“More property seekers are keen to take advantage of the low interest rates for home loans by Bank Negara Malaysia. Overall, the consumer sentiment has been improving in H2’21 and we hope it will continue to do so next year as the country’s economy is recovering,” he said in a statement.