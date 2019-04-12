PetChem down 1.67% in morning trade on fire incident

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd’s (PetChem) share price fell 1.67% in the first trading session today after an explosion and fire occurred at the Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) project in Pengerang this morning.

At 12.30pm, PetChem was trading at RM8.81 with 7.47 million shares changing hands.

It was reported that the blast, which appears to stem from a leaking gas tank, was loud enough to be heard within a 50km radius of the project.

So far, two persons have been reported to be injured in the incident.