PETALING JAYA: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd’s (PetChem) wholly owned unit Pengerang Petrochemical Company Sdn Bhd (PPC) has executed the first phase of project financing for repayment of a bridge loan agreement of US$1 billion (RM4.08 billion) from external lenders.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing, the group said PPC has procured the first phase of the project financing amounting to US$400 million from various Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) and commercial banks.

The financing document for the US$200 million was executed on April 1 and the subsequent financing document for the remaining US$200 million is expected to be executed by end of this month.

PetChem said the remaining financing of US$600 million under phase 2 is expected to be executed by June, bringing the total project financing amount to US$1 billion with a tenure of 15.5 years.

PetChem said the ECAs and commercial banks have requested Petronas and Saudi Aramco, being the holding companies of PCG and Aramco Overseas Company BV (AOC) respectively, to provide completion guarantees on several and not joint basis, as security. PetChem and AOC are the shareholders of PPC with each owning 50% of the share capital.

“In view of the corporate guarantee provided by Petronas, PCG has entered into a back-to-back guarantee arrangement through a binding letter of undertaking issued to Petronas. PetChem is also required to provide share charge over its shares in PPC as part of common security feature for the project financing throughout the tenure of the financing,” it added.