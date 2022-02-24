PetChem posts record FY2021 earnings on strong petrochemical prices

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PetChem) posted a record quarterly net profit of RM2.06 billion for the three months ended Dec 31, 2021, a four-fold jump from RM466 million a year ago in line with higher ebidta and share of profit from joint ventures and associates.

This was its strongest quarterly performance since its incorporation and Bursa Malaysia listing in 2010.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 82% to RM6.98 million from RM3.84 million a year ago mainly contributed by improved product spreads from higher prices of urea, polymers and methanol.

For the full year, PetChem saw a record net profit of RM7.35 billion, a four-fold jump from RM1.63 billion in the previous year thanks to improved product spreads from higher prices. Petrochemical product prices soared to historical peaks in 2021 driven by higher energy prices, strong demand and tight supply amid global supply disruptions.

The group’s revenue grew 60% year-on-year to RM23.03 billion from RM14.36 billion supported by high plant utilisation of 93%, despite several statutory turnaround and maintenance activities undertaken during the year.

PetChem announced a second interim dividend amounting to RM1.8 billion. The total dividend declared for FY2021 amounts to RM4.5 billion representing 61% of its profit.

Managing director/CEO Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof said the challenges include global supply chain constraints, price shocks, effects of climate change and Covid-19 related restrictions, which are still relevant factors to consider in 2022.

On the immediate term market outlook, he said product prices are anticipated to remain firm, supported by the high crude oil and natural gas prices amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and Opec+ lagging production increase.

“We anticipate market correction to gradually occur once demand is balanced with supply from new capacities in the Asia Pacific region, scheduled to come onstream in 2022.

“On the longer-term growth front, we recently announced the building of a melamine plant in Gurun, Kedah. This plant is targeted to come onstream in 2024, in line with our strategy to add value to our existing molecules.”