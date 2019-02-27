Peterlabs shareholders seek removal of seven directors

PETALING JAYA: Peterlabs Holdings Bhd has received a written requisition from shareholders to convene an EGM to remove several directors.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said it received a notice on Feb 26 from Fatfish Ventures Sdn Bhd and Hoifutinhong Sdn Bhd, who hold 9.71% and 4.30% stake respectively in the company.

The shareholders seek to remove seven directors – Lim Tong Seng, Datuk Hon Choon Kim, Dr Paul Cheng Chai Liou, Yap Siaw Peng, Lau Yeng Khuan, Dr Vijaya Raghavan MP Nair and Azman Abdul Jalil.

No reason was given for the request to remove the seven.

The shareholders also seek to appoint three new directors, namely, Chai Choon We, Goh Sim Geh and Cheoh Hor Jin, and to redesignate executive director Lau Kin Wai to sole managing director.

The shareholders said the proposed directors have given their consent to act and have declared that they are not disqualified from being appointed or holding office as a director of the company.

Peterlabs said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.