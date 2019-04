PETALING JAYA: Peterlabs Holdings Bhd has told Bursa Malaysia that it is unaware of the reason behind the recent spike in its share price and volume.

“The board of directors of Peterlabs wish to confirm that to the best of their knowledge and after making due enquiry with the available directors and major shareholder of the company seeking the cause of the unusual market activity (UMA) in the company’s securities, Peterlabs is not aware of any factors which may have contributed to the UMA,” it said.

It also said that it is not aware of any corporate development, rumour or report that may have contributed to the UMA. Note that Bursa Malaysia did not issue any UMA query on Peterlabs.

Peterlabs’ share price rose 6 sen this week from its closing price of 31 sen on Monday. The stock closed unchanged at 37 sen with 979,900 shares done.