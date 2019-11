PETALING JAYA: The proprietary day trading (PDT) and intra-day short selling (IDSS) for Petronas Gas Bhd (PetGas) has been suspended for the rest of the day.

Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd said this is because the last done price of the approved securities dropped more than 15% from the reference price.

At 3.57pm, PetGas fell 1.32% or 22 sen to RM16.42 on 589,600 shares done.

The PDT and IDSS activities of PetGas will only be enabled on Monday at 8.30am.