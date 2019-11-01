Petron, Hengyuan’s Port Dickson refineries resume normal operations

PETALING JAYA: Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Bhd and Hengyuan Refining Company Bhd said today that crude oil intake at their respective refineries in Port Dickson had returned to normal.

In separate Bursa Malaysia filings, Hengyuan said repair works to the underwater valve were completed on Oct 31, 2019 and the crude intake to its refinery had returned to normal operational levels.

“The company is still in the process of investigating the causes of damage and assessing its financial impacts,” it said.

Meanwhile, Petron said repairs to the single buoy mooring (SBM) had been completed earlier than expected.

“Following observation and monitoring of the SBM’s operational capabilities post repair works, Petron Malaysia is able to report that the SBM is now capable of receiving crude oil from ships for purposes of processing at the refinery,” it said.

To recap, on Oct 22, both companies declared to Bursa that their refineries at Port Dickson were unable to receive crude oil for purposes of producing finished products, due to a technical problem with the SBM facility.

Operations were estimated to resume normal levels in early November, according to the previous filings.