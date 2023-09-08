Petronas, Abu Dhabi’s AIQ to explore AI solutions for energy sustainability

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and AIQ, an Abu Dhabi-based technology company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share experiences in building artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that may potentially accelerate the energy transition and drive sustainability across energy operations.

AIQ is a technology pioneer focused on driving the transformation of the industrial sector powered by AI.

Petronas and AIQ will leverage their deep understanding of the energy industry to collaborate on digital innovation through knowledge sharing, value creation, joint product development and commercialisation, capability development and engineering.

As part of the collaboration, the two parties will work together to pilot and test AI solutions to discover viable applications and use cases that can create value across multiple business verticals in the energy sector on a global scale.

Petronas and AIQ will also develop AI and advanced analytics best practices and frameworks to ensure commercial and operational excellence throughout their joint projects.

Petronas group technology and commercialisation vice-president Aadrin Aadrin Azly said it looks forward to partnering with AIQ to co-create and leverage each other’s capabilities as they continue to transform their operations, enrich the skills of their employees and boost organisational productivity and effectiveness with AI as it aligned to what they want to achieve through their AI Centre of Excellence.