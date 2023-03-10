Petronas Chemicals’ AireBlue available at selected Kedai Mesra outlets

KUALA LUMPURL: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PCG) has introduced AireBlue™, its high-quality diesel exhaust fluid at selected Kedai Mesra outlets for the first time.

This was accomplished in collaboration between PCG’s wholly owned subsidiary Petronas Chemicals Marketing (Labuan) Ltd (PCML) and Petronas Lubricants Marketing (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (PLMMSB).

First introduced in 2019, AireBlue™ is now available at several Kedai Mesra outlets across Johor, starting with Gelang Patah (Selatan), Bayu Senibong, and R&R Skudai Arah Utara region. Due to its strategic location next to Singapore, PCG will also be able to expand its reach to its Singaporean customers as well.

“Air pollution is one of the major pollutants globally, and diesel exhaust is a significant contributor through its nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions. The introduction of AireBlue™ to Kedai Mesra outlets means drivers will have access to a better alternative on diesel exhaust fluids and will be able to play a role in reducing their vehicle’s impact to the environment,” said PCG chief commercial officer Shakeel Ahmad Khan.

“Moving forward, PCG plans to make AireBlue™ readily available at Kedai Mesra outlets nationwide for customer convenience,” he added.

AireBlue™, an AdBlue® product, is a high-quality diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) made up of high purity urea-based reagent that converts NOx emitted by diesel vehicles into nitrogen and water.

AireBlue™ was developed by PCG as a superior choice for vehicle users. It is certified by the German Association of the Automotive Industry as a high-quality DEF, meeting the stringent product requirements based on ISO Standards 22241-1.