Petronas Chemicals named Malaysia’s top sustainable employer

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd has been named Malaysia’s top sustainable employer by independent research centre Sustainable Employer Research Centre.

The research centre today released an annual ranking on environmental, social and governance preparedness of corporate boards of Malaysia’s largest publicly listed companies, following a rigorous analysis of 930 companies.

A total of 48% of companies mentioned sustainable development goals (SDGs) in their sustainability or annual reports, while 23% of companies have successfully implemented 17 SDG goals.

“The top five sectors are chemicals, diversified industrials, banking, transportation and logistics, and consumer products and services. Recycling and reusing of materials was stated as the most important thing a company should do to be more sustainable. Despite many believing that the pandemic would divert attention from sustainability issues, the pandemic has led to more people being concerned about sustainability as a consequence of it,“ Sustainable Employer Research Centre said in a statement.

Among Malaysia’s top 100 sustainable employers in the list are Top Glove Corp Bhd (seventh), Tenaga Nasional Bhd (8th), CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (15th), Malayan Banking Bhd (42nd), Genting Malaysia Bhd (43rd), Berjaya Corp Bhd (46th), Public Bank Bhd (47th), Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Bhd (58th), TMC Life Sciences Bhd (70th), Nestle Malaysia Bhd (73rd).