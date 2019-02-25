Petronas Chemicals registers 27.9% rise in Q4 profit, declares 18 sen dividend

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd’s (PetChem) net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 jumped 27.9% to RM1.29 billion from RM1.01 billion a year ago on lower tax expenses and higher share of profits from joint ventures and associates.

The group’s revenue increased 6.8% to RM5.06 billion compared with RM4.74 billion in the previous year’s corresponding quarter, largely driven by higher product prices, higher sales volumes for ethane-based products and the weakening of ringgit against the US dollar.

It has proposed to declare a second interim dividend of 18 sen per share amounting to RM1.44 billion in respect of the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018.

Petchem’s full-year net profit grew 19.2% to RM4.98 billion from RM4.18 billion a year ago, while revenue increased 12.5% at RM19.58 billion from RM17.41 billion.

The group said its operations are expected to be primarily influenced by global economic conditions, foreign exchange rate movements, utilisation rate of its production facilities and petrochemical products prices which have a high correlation to crude oil price, particularly for the olefins and derivatives segment.

The utilisation of its production facilities is dependent on plant maintenance activities and sufficient availability of feedstock as well as utilities supply.

Petchem said it will continue with its operational excellence programme and supplier relationship management to sustain plant utilisation level at above industry benchmark.

“The group anticipates that the olefins and derivatives segment to soften in the coming quarter. This is in view of ample supply from Southeast Asia, amidst a slowdown in downstream demand leading up to Chinese New Year holidays. The group expects the fertiliser and methanol segment to be soft as supplies resume after plant turnarounds amidst lower demand in view of low downstream product prices,” it added.