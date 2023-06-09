Petronas Chemicals takes ‘Be Green’ programme abroad, first stop Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd (PCG) is expanding “Be Green”, its flagship social impact programme, internationally, starting with Indonesia.

The expansion serves to drive awareness on proper use and handling of plastics through the education of local communities on the importance of responsible waste management and the practice of 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle), which is in line with PCG’s New Plastics Economy (NPE) agenda and social impact strategy, while contributing to the global transition towards circular economy.

“The expansion of the Be Green programme beyond Malaysian shores is a proud moment for PCG as we achieve this key milestone in our sustainability journey. Plastic waste management is a global challenge that requires the commitment of all its citizens, starting with education.

“Through Be Green, we look to equip more people with knowledge on plastics and responsible waste management, in line with PCG’s NPE agenda. We will continue to instill positive habits in people through our efforts, contributing to the creation of a generation that practices sustainable lifestyles as a norm,” said PCG managing director/CEO Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof.

As part of the Be Green initiative in Indonesia, PCG held an interactive information sharing session at the University of Indonesia. The session focused on PCG’s transition towards circular economy, Be Green and its Plastic, Sustainability & You Education module. PCG, through its subsidiary, PT PCM Kimia Indonesia, donated 20 recycling bins to the university to be placed across the campus, making it easier for students to practise 3R.