PETALING JAYA: Petronas Dagangan Bhd (Petdag) reported an 83.2% plunge in net profit to RM46.68 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 against RM278.58 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The lower earnings were due to loss before taxation of RM40.8 million in the retail segment as compared with profit before taxation of RM226.1 million in corresponding quarter last year, substantially due to decreased margins following declining Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) prices in November and December for mogas and diesel as well as higher product costs for liquefied petroleum gas.

In addition, there was higher spending on advertising and promotions as well as professional services.

For the commercial segment, profit before taxation decreased RM31.3 million due to lower sales volume.

Petdag’s revenue, however, rose 10.3% to RM7.9 billion from RM7.16 billion.

The group has proposed to declare an interim dividend of 25 sen per share for the quarter under review.

Petdag’s full-year net profit was down 44.8% to RM849.85 million from RM1.54 billion on the back of a 9.7% rise in revenue to RM30.07 billion from RM27.42 billion.

Commenting on the outlook, the group said its operations are primarily influenced by petroleum product prices which have strong correlation to crude oil prices and Malaysia’s economic growth.