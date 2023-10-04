Petronas Dagangan to continue growing core businesses, enhancing revenue stream

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas Dagangan Bhd (PDB) is committed to leveraging fuel demand by continuing to grow its core businesses in line with customers’ evolving preferences, and at the same time enhancing the revenue stream from the non-fuel segment.

In its 2022 annual report, managing director/CEO Azrul Osman Rani said PDB is set to launch more Café Mesra outlets this year at various locations outside of Petronas stations.

“We will also expand the range of PRYSM merchandise offered on Petronas Shop via the Setel App,” he said.

He noted that international air passenger arrivals in Malaysia are anticipated to hit 9.6 million in 2023 on the back of the reopening of international borders, and this will catalyse further demand for fuel, not only from the aviation sector but also the hospitality, food and beverage and transport sectors.

Azrul said PDB remains committed to supporting Malaysia’s aspiration to become a low-carbon nation, and will ensure that the group’s growth is sustainable.

He said following the launch of PDB first electric vehicle (EV) charging hub, the group will not only expand its EV charging network but will ensure a seamless customer experience by integrating EV charging facilities with the Setel App.

“Within PDB itself, we will install more solar panels at Petronas stations and look for other ways to lower our carbon footprint.

“Our efforts will not be confined to environmental initiatives, but will include various environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices for the benefit of our communities, guided by various standards, including the FTSE4Good,” he added.

According to the annual report, PDB’s net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2022 (FY22) increased to RM776.6 million from RM529.75 million in FY21, while revenue expanded to RM36.75 billion from RM22.67 billion previously.

The higher net profit was mainly contributed by higher gross profit from all segments following an increase in demand during the period. – Bernama