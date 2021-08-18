Petronas delivers its first carbon neutral LNG cargo

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has completed the delivery of its maiden carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Shikoku Electric.

The cargo was delivered from the Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu and was received Tuesday at the Sakaide LNG terminal in Shikoku Island, Japan.

Petronas has offset the estimated life cycle carbon footprint of the LNG cargo through renewables-based carbon credits for the emissions generated from upstream gas exploration and production, transportation, liquefaction, and shipping of the cargo.

Additionally, the carbon credits used by Petronas for the delivery were certified through a rigorous verification process under the Verified Carbon Standard programme, which is globally recognised and has been adopted by energy players and producers.

Petronas president & group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik said it will continue to diversify its products and offerings to the market, while transforming itself into a cleaner and more sustainable energy provider.

“We are grateful to have collaborated with Shikoku Electric on the delivery of our first carbon neutral LNG cargo that coincides with the date of our 47th anniversary. For Petronas, this is a significant milestone as we forge ahead to deliver cleaner energy solutions that fuel progress in a responsible manner,” he said in statement today.

In the LNG industry, carbon neutral LNG is seen as a catalyst to spur greater carbon commitments, with a growing number of LNG consumers seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint. As an integrated energy player, Petronas actively seeks collaborations with buyers and end-users to achieve their sustainability goals.

Above and beyond the maiden carbon neutral LNG cargo, Petronas is reducing its carbon footprint throughout its LNG and gas value chain.