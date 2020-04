PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has refuted allegations it had deactivated 14 oil rigs and shut down 14 projects, as reported by a media portal in its print and electronic articles respectively.

The national oil company clarified that it has not shut down any of its rigs in offshore Malaysia other than the ones that had concluded their drilling campaigns or under temporary suspension due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

It currently has 18 rigs in operation within Malaysian waters.

Petronas also clarified for those projects which were temporarily suspended due to the movement control order, most have already either resumed their work activities or will be resuming soon upon securing the necessary approval from the government.