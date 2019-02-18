Petronas Gas Q4 profit weighed down by Kimanis Power

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Gas Bhd’s net profit fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 fell 34.7% to RM317.90 million from RM486.70 million a year ago, largely attributed to share of losses from a joint venture company, Kimanis Power Sdn Bhd.

The losses were due to de-recognition of deferred tax assets amounting to RM124.3 million (being 60% share of the group) in relation to certain tax benefits which now have a seven-year utilisation limit under the new Finance Act 2018.

Its revenue grew 4.9% to RM1.39 billion compared with RM1.32 billion in the previous year’s corresponding quarter mainly contributed by the second liquiefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Pengerang, Johor which commenced commercial operations in November 2017, coupled with higher revenue from utilities and gas transportation segment.

The group has approved a fourth interim dividend of 22 sen per share amounting to RM435.3 million in respect of the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018.

For the full-year period, Petronas Gas’ net profit grew 0.98% to RM1.81 billion from RM1.79 billion a year ago, while revenue of RM5.5 billion was the highest in history, an increase of 12.3% compared to RM4.90 billion last year.

The Energy Commission has approved the tariffs for the gas transportation and regasification services for 2019. While the tariffs are expected to affect the group’s transportation and regasification business segment revenues in 2019, both segments are anticipated to continue contributing positively to its earnings.

The group’s gas processing segment is expected to deliver improved earnings pursuant to the higher fixed remuneration charge under the second term of the 20-year Gas Processing Agreement effective from 2019 until 2023.