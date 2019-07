PETALING JAYA: Petronas Gas Bhd said a fire broke out at one of its gas processing plants located in Paka, Terengganu on July 16 at 7.43pm.

However, it said the fire was confined to one of the plant’s equipment, the De-Methanizer Columnand it as fully extinguished at 4.30am today.

“We are currently working closely with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident,” the group said in a statement today.

Petronas Gas assured that the situation is under control and no injuries or fatalities have been recorded.

“The incident posed no immediate threat to the surrounding communities with no health-related risk. There is also no major impact to Petronas Gas’ overall operations as our other gas processing facilities will ensure uninterrupted gas supply to our customers.”

At 2.50pm, Petronas Gas’ share price was trading 4 sen or 0.2% lower at RM17.08 on 50,900 shares done.