Petronas Gas reports improved revenue, net profit for Q1

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Gas Bhd (PetGas) recorded a net profit of RM424.18 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q1’23) compared with RM410.58 million in the same period last year (Q1’22), an increase of 3.3%, attributed to higher revenue, interest income from fund investments, profit from joint venture companies and decrease in tax expenses as the Prosperity Tax imposed in 2022 is no longer applicable for this year.

PetGas’ group revenue was RM1.67 billion in Q1’23, up 15% compared with RM1.46 billion in Q1’22, mainly contributed by higher revenue from the utilities sector in accordance with higher product prices.

The utilities segment recorded better revenue driven by the higher Malaysia Reference Price (MRP) which reached a peak of RM58/MMBtu in the first quarter.

However, the improved revenue was partly offset by higher cost of gas, which was only partially passed on to customers.

At the same time, PetGas recorded lower revenue from its regulated business, as the group underwent the second RP2 (second regulatory period) under the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR) framework from Jan 1, 2023 until Dec 31, 2025, which translated into lower tariff charged by PetGas.

The gas transport and regasification segments were also impacted by the higher gas cost.

PetGas’ gross profit in Q1’23 was RM547 million, lower by 11% compared with Q1’22 primarily due to higher operating expenses.

The group declared an interim dividend of 16 sen per share, equivalent to RM316.6 million, similar to the same quarter last year.

Commenting on the group’s performance, managing director and CEO Abdul Aziz Othman said in a statement, “Despite the MRP at its peak in Q1’23, we expect the MRP to taper in the following quarters while still at an elevated level. PetGas’ performance is expected to remain robust and healthy, underpinned by our continued focus on operational excellence and stable-earning contracts.

“On the longer-term direction of the company, PGB is actively pursuing identified opportunities that leverage on our intrinsic knowledge and capabilities. We also expect to play a vital role in Petronas carbon capture and storage value chain.”