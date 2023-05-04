Petronas introduces corrosion-protection product with breakthrough tech

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) today launched a breakthrough product to address the perennial corrosion-related pain points that compromise asset integrity.

Formulated using graphene, which is an ultra-high barrier advanced material, ProShield+ is a paint additive for steel structures.

Developed in-house, ProShield+ has been proven to strengthen coatings’ resistance against harsh weather conditions and protect assets from corroding agents. Overall, the formulation contains three times higher water barrier properties than conventional epoxy paint and helps to improve adhesion as well as resistance against abrasion and ultraviolet (UV) rays. It has also shown up to three times more improvement in abrasion resistance than conventional epoxy paint.

ProShield+ can be added to major paint systems to double the average lifespan of surface coating to last up to 16 years. It does not require any change to the existing paint blending process and can be applied in the same way as other coats of paint.

Petronas senior vice-president of project delivery and technology Datuk Bacho Pilong said, “As a dynamic global player in the energy industry, Petronas is progressively stepping out and constantly pursuing innovation to address business pain points and sustainability concerns. ProShield+, Petronas’ first advanced material product, a result of dedicated research and development in advanced materials, is part of Petronas’ dynamic venture into growth areas to facilitate energy transition.”

ProShield+ has been piloted and deployed at specific Petronas assets in both upstream and downstream sectors. Based on a simulated calculation, the application of ProShield+ to the structures can reduce overall carbon footprint by an average of 50% per platform per year and reduce maintenance spending of repainting works by up to 66% per platform.

Under its advanced materials portfolio, Petronas has also developed graphene-based formulations that can be incorporated into lithium-ion batteries to boost performance, lifecycle, and thermal dissipation ability; as well as one that can be sprayed on composites to enhance mechanical properties.

These formulations are designed to meet customers’ needs, market demands, and improve the quality and performance of existing solutions to the end users.