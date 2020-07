PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) through its corporate venture capital arm, Petronas Ventures, recently inked an agreement with SOLS Energy Sdn Bhd to invest in the solar photovoltaic system start-up that provides sustainable energy for residential and small-to-medium enterprise (SME) sectors in Malaysia.

This is Petronas’ second venture capital investment initiative which aims to strengthen its commitment in the renewable energy space as a solutions partner. The transaction is expected to be completed in end July this year.

SOLS Energy is a one-stop solution company that designs, distributes, maintains and installs high quality solar energy system at a competitive rate. It also runs the first solar academy in Malaysia that offers technical skills in the solar industry and personal development training to local youth.

Head of Petronas Ventures Mohd Azli Ishak believes that this investment will complement Petronas’ new energy business growth in the solar market, as the SOLS Energy team has the passion and determination to propel the sustainable industry.

The initiative with SOLS Energy is in line with Petronas’ sustainability agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals 4, 7, 8 and 13 that focus on the provision of quality technical education to youths, promotion of sustainable economic growth as well as reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through generation of clean energy.

SOLS Energy CEO Raj Ridvan said the company aspires to future-proof the world through the power of technology and sustainable energy.

“Our mission is to connect people and businesses to real sustainable energy solutions. We believe solar PV system adoption is at an inflection point in Malaysia, and with the government’s regulation on net energy metering and lower equipment cost, we see a huge potential market size in Malaysia and South East Asia.”

A graduate of Petronas’ FutureTech Accelerator programme in 2019, SOLS Energy also counts 500 Startups, a global venture capitalist, as one of its investors.

Petronas Ventures actively scouts for visionary entrepreneurs in Malaysia and around the globe to solve critical problems in industrial and energy space through breakthrough technology and innovative business models to support its business growth and sustainability agenda.