Petronas is world’s first energy firm to produce LNG from two floating facilities

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has become the first global energy company to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) from two floating facilities following the first cargo delivery by Petronas Floating LNG Dua (PFLNG Dua) on Wednesday.

The cargo was loaded on to the Seri Camar LNG carrier operated by MISC Bhd for shipment to Petronas’ LNG buyer in Thailand, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Petronas said PFLNG Dua, currently located at Block H Rotan gas field 140km offshore Sabah, has a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of LNG a year, operating at a water depth of 1,300 metres.

It said this milestone confirmed the viability of Petronas’ push in unlocking stranded and deep-water gas fields with floating LNG (FLNG) solutions that are more sustainable and economical compared with conventional solutions.

“Petronas is proud of this significant milestone from our second floating LNG facility. PFLNG Dua’s first cargo demonstrates our commitment to continue our pioneering efforts in providing more sustainable solutions to harness further value from LNG production through technological advancements.

“Similar to our flagship floating facility, PFLNG Dua’s mobility will allow us to unlock even more marginal and stranded gas fields in the future, providing Petronas with new and sustainable sources of LNG to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy,” Petronas president and group chief executive officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said.

Petronas said with PFLNG Dua’s first cargo delivery, the national oil company will continue to extend its leadership in FLNG technologies, having introduced PFLNG Dua, the world’s first operational FLNG, in 2016.

PFLNG Satu completed the world’s first FLNG relocation when it was deployed to Sabah’s Kebabangan gas field from the Kanowit gas field in Sarawak in March 2019. – Bernama