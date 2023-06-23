Petronas launches graphene-based Procharge+ to extend li-ion battery lifespan

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas, through its commercialisation and marketing arm, Petronas Technology Ventures Sdn Bhd, has launched its second graphene-based solution, ProCharge+, a conductive additive for Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery typically used in electric vehicles, automatic guided vehicles, and the robotics sector, among others.

Formulated to enhance conductivity and thermal performance as well as extend battery life, ProCharge+ aims to meet the growing demand for more durable and compact batteries amidst the rise of electrification during energy transition.

Petronas vice president of group technology and commercialisation Aadrin Azly said, ProCharge+ signifies another milestone for Petronas’ research and development in advanced materials.

“At Petronas, we strive to be a pivotal part of the solution by offering products that seamlessly integrate into people’s lives, enabling them to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle.

“With ProCharge+, we focus on long-term business value-creation through improved battery cell lifespan and performance while supporting the organisation’s environmental, social and governance aspirations,” he said.

ProCharge+ is a versatile solution that exhibits high compatibility with various Li-ion battery chemistries, enabling seamless integration into existing manufacturing processes.

Compared to carbon black additives, ProCharge+ is demonstrably capable of significantly reducing electrode volume resistivity by 90% and more than 60% compared with carbon nanotubes (CNT).

ProCharge+ will be showcased at the Petronas Energy Park during the upcoming Energy Asia in Kuala Lumpur from 26 – 28 June 2023. Petronas had recently introduced corrosion protection paint additive ProShield+ under its advanced materials portfolio.-Bernama