Petronas makes 2 deepwater discoveries in offshore Mexico

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has announced two deepwater oil discoveries in Mexico from the Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 exploration wells in Block 29, located in the Salina Basin, offshore Mexico.

In a statement, vice president of exploration, upstream Emeliana Rice-Oxley said the discoveries together with the oil discovery in the Monument exploration well, offshore Gulf of Mexico last month, marks three successful discoveries in a row, which is a significant milestone for Petronas and its ventures in the Americas,

“We are thrilled about the two discoveries which prove our continued focus in pursuing opportunities to grow our resources and reserves portfolio in Mexico’s prolific basins. Together with our partners, we look forward to further assessing the data to determine the commercial potential of these discoveries,” she said.

Petronas, through its subsidiary, PC Carigali Mexico Operations S.A. de C.V. (PCCMO) currently holds interest in 10 exploration blocks across Mexico’s three main basins, with a total area of approximately 22,000 square kilometres, of which PCCMO is the operator in five of the blocks.

Block 29 is operated by Repsol Exploración Mexico S.A. de C.V. with a 30% working interest, while PCCMO holds 28.33%, Wintershall Dea holds 25% and PTTEP Mexico E&P Limited, S. de R.L. de C.V. holds the remaining 16.67%.

The Polok-1 well was safely drilled to a depth of 2,620 metres and encountered 200 metres of net oil pay in Lower Miocene deep marine clastic reservoirs. Meanwhile, the Chinwol-1 well, located 12 kilometres from Polok-1, was drilled to a depth of 1,850 metres and encountered net oil pay of 150 metres in the lower Pliocene formation.

Drilling of the Polok-1 exploration well had commenced from Feb 29, consecutively followed by the drilling of the Chinwol-1 well.