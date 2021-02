PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has confirmed a gas discovery from the Lang Lebah-2 exploration appraisal well in Block SK410B production sharing contract (PSC), located in the Central Luconia Province, about 80 kilometres off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.

PTTEP HK Offshore Limited is the operator for the Block SK410B partnering with KUFPEC Malaysia (SK-410B) Limited and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

The discovery marks a significant milestone for the PSC parties as they continue to chart discoveries in the Central Luconia Province. In 2019, Petronas and its partners successfully drilled commercially viable gas discovery through the first exploration well, Lang Lebah-1RDR2, and are currently preparing towards field development.