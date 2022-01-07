Petronas makes third gas discovery in Balingian province, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) subsidiary, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) has made a gas discovery at the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well of Block SK411 in the shallow waters of the Balingian Province, about 170 kilometres northwest off Sarawak.

The national oil company said Hadrah-1 is Petronas’ third gas discovery in the province in 2021 after Sirung-1 and Kulintang-1 in March and May, respectively, while in 2019, oil and gas were also discovered within the same play at the D18 field.

Petronas said the Hadrah-1 well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 1,850 metres in November 2021, and gas was encountered within an approximately 200-metre thick sequence of high-quality sandstone and carbonate reservoirs.

“PCSB is the operator of the block, with 90 per cent participating interest in its Production Sharing Contract. The remaining 10 per cent is held by E&P Malaysia Venture Sdn Bhd,” the group said in a statement.

Petronas vice--president of exploration, upstream Emeliana Rice-Oxley said the gas discovery in the Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well by PCSB further proves the promising prospectivity in the underexplored Cycle I, II and III plays within the Balingian Province.

“The excellent quality of reservoirs encountered augurs the remaining potential in the surrounding areas, with PCSB well positioned to pursue the untapped similar plays in Blocks SK411 and SK306.

“We look forward to delivering more natural gas, the cleanest fossil fuel, safely and reliably to the market,” she added. - Bernama