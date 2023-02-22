Petronas, Maybank recognised as most valuable brands in sustainability perceptions

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) are Malaysia’s most valuable brands in terms of sustainability perceptions, according to Brand Finance’s inaugural Sustainability Perceptions Index 2023 report.

Petronas also ranked first among Asean brands that made the list including household names such as Viettel, DBS Bank, PTT, and Telkom Indonesia.

Brand Finance’s research showed that Petronas posted strong scores in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) pillars pertaining to commitments to protect the natural environment, as well as supporting communities and the wider society -- reflected in the brand’s sustainability journey over the last two decades including its foray into cleaner and renewable energy.

Meanwhile, Maybank’s focus on upholding good ESG practices such as the promotion of sustainable finance resulted in its impressive showing as a “professionally, ethically and responsibly managed” brand within the governance pillar.

Brand Finance Asia Pacific managing director Alex Haigh said sustainability is a recent but flourishing trend for brands in Malaysia and the broader region.

In light of this, it is vital that the largest and most emblematic brands in the country take a leading role in spurring industry-wide action and supportive attitudes.

“Petronas and Maybank are in an optimal position to do this through community and cultural activities in line with Malaysia’s sustainability agenda. Our research supports these endeavours in finding that there is not only considerable attention on them but that they also generate significant value for both brands,” he said.

A first-of-its-kind study, the report was released in Davos during the World Economic Forum, in association with the International Advertising Association.

It revealed the financial value of sustainability perceptions of the world’s biggest brands and ranked the world’s 500 most valuable brands in terms of sustainability perceptions value. - Bernama