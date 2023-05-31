Petronas, MFF to develop nature-based solutions projects in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Malaysia Forest Fund (MFF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore and develop high-quality nature-based solutions projects in Malaysia.

In a statement today, Petronas said nature-based solutions include all activities related to the conservation and restoration of natural ecosystems to lower the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Such solutions offer immediate, scalable, and cost-effective pathways to reduce net emissions and contribute to climate mitigation and community co-benefits, the statement said.

Petronas vice president and chief sustainability officer Charlotte Wolff-Bye said the group aims to help unlock opportunities in the Malaysian nature-based solutions market to deliver sustainable business value and help protect, conserve and restore the natural environment.

- Bernama