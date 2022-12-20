Petronas, partners win Agua Marinha block in Brazil bid round

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas’ subsidiary Petronas Petróleo Brasil Ltda (PPBL) and its partners have won the Agua Marinha exploration block during the first cycle of Brazil’s open acreage under production sharing regime bid held in Rio de Janeiro.

PPBL will hold a 20% participating interest in the block located in the Campos Basin, while Petrobras (the operator) will hold 30%, TotalEnergies 30%, and QatarEnergy 20%.

In a statement, Petronas said the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) announced the result of the bid for the pre-salt acreage area in a live ceremony on Dec 16.

“We are truly thrilled by the favourable outcome of the bid round. This success demonstrates our competitive edge in sustainably developing and monetising assets in the Campos Basin.

“Petronas remains focused to unlock more value from the assets with its partners alongside the host authorities,” vice president of exploration Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman said.

PPBL recently announced the first oil discovery at the 4-BRSA-1386D-RJS well in the pre-salt Sépia oil field in the Santos Basin. It has a 21% participating interest in the field.

PPBL also holds participating interests in the Tartaruga Verde (BM-C-36 Concession) and Module III of the Espadarte (Espadarte Concession) deepwater fields, as well as three deepwater exploration blocks, C-M-541, C-M-661 and C-M-715, in the Campos Basin. - Bernama