Petronas, Petrovietnam ink HOA for additional gas purchase

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has signed a binding heads of agreement (HOA) with Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) for the sales and purchase of additional gas.

The HOA, which was signed on March 15, 2019, refers to the sales and purchase of additional gas from Block PM3 CAA in Malaysia to Ca Mau Province in Vietnam, in support of the country’s plan to spur its economic growth in its south west region.

Petronas vice president of Malaysia Petroleum Management Muhammad Zamri Jusoh said the signing of the agreement is a testimony of Petronas’ commitment to support the gas industry growth as well as boosting the socio-economic growth for both Malaysia and Vietnam.

“This agreement also further enhances our long-term partnership with Vietnam and we look forward to a continued collaboration,” he said.