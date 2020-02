KUCHING: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is committed to supporting the aspiration of the Sarawak Government in developing the oil and gas industry for the benefit of the people of Sarawak and the nation.

Its president and CEO Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said since 1974, the purpose of the national oil company had been deeply rooted in its responsibility to develop and maximise the value of Malaysia’s hydrocarbon resources to harness the good in energy for the shared benefit of the nation.

“Driven by this trust, Petronas is indeed proud to be a long-standing partner to Sarawak,“ he said in his speech at the Sarawak Domestic Gas signing ceremony here, today, which was witnessed by Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Wan Zulkiflee said the signing marked a new chapter in the company’s collaboration with Sarawak, which reflects Petronas’ commitment to collaborate and support the state government through its oil and gas company, Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros).

“Under the commercial arrangement, the sale and purchase of the gas distribution businesses and assets in Miri and Bintulu will be undertaken by Petros, which will assume the role as gas transporter and aggregator, and carried out by its subsidiary Petros Gas,“ he said.

Additionally, Petronas will provide a long-term supply of natural gas for Petros’ onward sale to their customers in Miri and Bintulu. – Bernama