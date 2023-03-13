Petronas records 55% jump in Q4 profit after tax

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)’s profit after tax (PAT) increased 55.2% to RM24.4 billion in the fourth quarter ended compared with RM15.7 billion for its corresponding quarter in the previous year, in tandem with improved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) partially negated by higher taxation in line with higher profit.

Revenue rose 38% to RM105.9 billion compared with RM76.6 billion for the same quarter last year, predominantly contributed by favourable price impact for all products and higher sales volume.

For its full financial year, PAT increased to RM101.6 billion from RM50.9 billion in FY21, on the back of higher ebitda. Its revenue surged 51% to RM375.3 billion compared with RM248 billion for the same period, mainly due to the favourable price impact for all products aligned with higher benchmark prices.

The group recorded ebitda of RM40.6 billion, improved by RM12.5 billion or 44% in line with higher revenue partially offset by higher product costs, cash payments and operating expenditure.

Its dividend to the government stood at RM50 billion, with tax payments of RM30.9 billion and petroleum cash payment of RM11.7 billion. Its cash flows from operating activities increased to RM135.3 billion from RM78.5 billion in FY21.

Executive vice-president and group CFO Liza Mustapha said that it is the strongest financial year posted in its recorded history, mainly driven by the profit registered this year.

“Yes, its a combination of prices being favourable and also the ability to manage cost. (Its strong performance is mainly on the) profits and revenue but mostly on the profits side,” she said during its Q4 and FY22 financial results announcement press conference yesterday at Petronas Twin Tower, here.

For FY22, the company’s capex increased 65% to RM50.1 billion from RM30.4 billion in FY21, with 75% accounted towards its core business while, 25% went towards its energy transition and decarbonisation efforts.

Amidst the continued volatility of the energy market and the country’s energy transition, Liza said that the company remained steadfast in strengthening its portfolio through strict capital discipline.

Meanwhile, president and group CEO Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik said in terms of outlook, he expects that the oil and gas industry could potentially see prices moderating in 2023 given an anticipated economic slowdown, even as it contends with prolonged market volatility.

“In this environment, Petronas will continue to drive operational excellence in its core business while it pursues its growth and sustainability targets,” he said.