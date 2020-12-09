Petronas says strong fundamentals unchanged, maintains conservative financial policy

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has emphasised that its strong fundamentals have enabled the company to withstand volatility and shocks in the market.

In a statement, the national oil firm said it was able to maintain its strong financial profile and consistently maintain a conservative financial policy, stringent capital discipline and focus on cost optimisation towards ensuring the preservation of liquidity, despite the economic downturn and disruptions following the Covid-19 pandemic.

This came after a decision by Fitch Ratings to downgrade Petronas’ long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) to BBB+ (Outlook Stable) from A- (Outlook Negative).

The revision of the credit ratings was made following the downgrade of Malaysia’s sovereign rating to BBB+ (Outlook Stable) from A- (Outlook Negative) published on Dec 4, 2020.

“The ‘aa-’ Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) also reflects Petronas’ strong business profile, its position as a large-scale and fully integrated oil and gas producer as well as diverse operations in upstream, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining and petrochemicals,” it said.

Petronas said its ratings continue to be capped to the sovereign rating so long as the company sustainably generates more than 10% of the government’s revenues under Fitch’s government-related entities rating criteria.

Meanwhile, Petronas’ SCP as assessed by Fitch has remained unchanged since 2016 at ‘aa-’, which is four notches above that of the sovereign rating compared with the previous three notches above.

“Petronas has accounted for more than 15% of the Malaysian state’s revenue over the last five years.

“We have been in a net cash position since 2006 and the lowest through-the-cycle leverage and highest interest-coverage ratio among ‘AA-’ rated peers,” it added. – Bernama