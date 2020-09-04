Petronas sees red in Q2 as Covid-19 decimates demand

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) saw a loss after tax (LAT) of RM21 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (Q2’20) against a profit after tax (PAT) of RM14.7 billion reported in the same quarter of the previous year primarily due to lower revenue coupled with net impairment losses on assets.

Revenue stood at RM34 billion, a 42% drop from RM59.1 billion reported previously.

For Q2’20, the group said crude prices continue to decline as dated Brent registered an average of US$29.20 (RM121.1) per barrel compared to US$68.83 per barrel reported for Q2’19.

For the first half ended June 30, 2020, Petronas posted a LAT of RM16.5 billion against a PAT of RM28.9 billion in the corresponding half of the previous year.

Its revenue for the period stood at RM93.6 billion, a 23% decline from RM121.1 billion reported previously.

In H1’20, dated Brent average stood at US$39.73 per barrel, compared to US$66.02 per barrel in the previous corresponding period.

The national oil company stated that its financial performance for the first half of the year reflects the uncertainties faced by the oil and gas industry as it was further compounded with the effect of weak demand caused by global lockdowns and movement restrictions, excess capacity, and a fragile outlook for oil prices.

In addition, the accelerated energy transition which sees the push towards a lower carbon economy is also expected to further impact the demand for natural resources.

Petronas president and group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik said it has endured a challenging first half of the year and expects the group’s performance to be affected by the volatility of oil prices which continues to be exacerbated by the uncertainties brought about by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to undertake all necessary measures in our path to recovery which will involve reshaping our portfolio mix, retooling our human capital equation and emphasising on focused execution with pace,” he said in a statement today.

“Anchored on our three-pronged growth strategy, Petronas will continue to strengthen its resilience and long-term sustainability as a progressive energy and solutions partner enriching lives for a sustainable future.”

On outlook, the national oil company said it will continue to intensify its efforts to protect revenue with cost optimisation to mitigate the negative impact on its profitability and liquidity.

For 2020, its board expects performance to be severely affected by the low oil price and weak demand environment.