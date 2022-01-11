Petronas to increase contract threshold for Sarawak companies: Awang Tengah

KUCHING: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has agreed to increase the contract threshold for Sarawakian companies involving their upstream and downstream sectors, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said.

He said the threshold value will be elevated from RM10 million to RM50 million, and from RM5 million to RM20 million, by 2030, for upstream and downstream sectors, respectively.

“Apart from that, they also agreed to increase Petronas SWEC (Standardised Work and Equipment Categories) code priority for Sarawakian contractors from the baseline of 63 categories to 600 categories by 2030,” he said at the Bintulu Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Terminal Sarawak sale and purchase agreement-signing ceremony here on Nov 1.

Awang Tengah, who is also Sarawak Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, said previously, Petronas had agreed that contract works in the oil and gas sector within the state waters should be given to Sarawak companies, with a RM2.1 billion annual base line.

He said the number will be increased gradually depending on the volume of works and local private sector capabilities.

The signing ceremony involved local company Pusaka Integrated Resources Sdn Bhd, owned by Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corp (STIDC), buying the Bintulu LPG terminal from Petronas’ subsidiary, Petronas Dagangan Bhd.

Awang Tengah said the acquisition is significant as it will increase local participation, thereby boosting the state’s oil and gas sector.

The acquistion effectively means that there are now two terminals -- with another located in Kuching -- owned and operated by STIDC subsidiaries. - Bernama