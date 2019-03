PETALING JAYA: Petronas Lubricants Inter-national (PLI) is venturing into the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of the Petronas iona range of e-fluids for passenger cars.

This is part of the company’s pledge to address the climate challenge and lower CO2 emissions with its fluids technology, it said in a statement today.

Launched at the Geneva International Motor Show 2019, Petronas iona is PLI’s response to the ever-changing trends in mobility.

PLI said an industry-wide study will be commissioned to identify the challenges and future opportunities surrounding fluid technology and innovation towards advancing electric vehicle performance. The findings will be shared with key partners at an EV Fluid Symposium hosted by PLI later in 2019.

“The world we live in today is placing more and more emphasis on environmental responsibility and at Petronas, so are we. In the automotive sector, OEMs now have to adhere to increasing regulations on carbon emissions reduction. At Petronas, we are prepared and constantly evolving our fluid technology solutions to meet the challenges of the future together with our partners. The global shift towards cleaner energy is an opportunity for us to work collaboratively to reduce CO2 emissions with fluid solutions that are accessible to all,” said PLI managing director and group CEO Giuseppe D’Arrigo.

Last year, PLI pledged 75% of its research and technology investment towards inno-vations that help reduce CO2 emissions.