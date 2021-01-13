Pharmaniaga buys Covid-19 vaccine from Sinovac, bottling to be done in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Pharmaniaga Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd (PLS) on Tuesday entered into a binding term sheet agreement with Sinovac Life Sciences Co Ltd (Sinovac LS) for the purchase of ready-to-fill bulk product of Covid-19 vaccine and the licensing of Sinovac LS’s technology and know-how for PLS to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia.

The agreement is to enable PLS to carry out fill-and-finish process of Covid-19 vaccine in Malaysia. Subsequently, Sinovac LS and PLS will enter into a local manufacturing agreement and a technology and know-how licence agreement.

Sinovac LS, a biopharmaceutical company based in China, focuses on research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. It is a subsidiary of Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

The agreement took effect on Tuesday and will remain in force for 12 months.

“The agreement and collaboration contemplated will serve as a platform for Pharmaniaga to further strengthen its vaccine business. This will also help Pharmaniaga in long-term partnerships, including technology transfer to grow the sector in Malaysia,” Pharmaniaga said in a stock exchange filing.

This collaboration will also provide Pharmaniaga another income stream which will contribute to the profitability of the company in the future.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government is paying less for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac as the bottling process will be carried out in Malaysia.

He said Pharmaniaga will be overseeing the bottling process for the vaccine, which is expected to be ready for distribution by the end of March.

“I reiterate that the cost of this vaccine is cheaper as it will be bottled here and not in China; if (bottled) in China the cost is much higher.

“Pharmaniaga has been entrusted with the task of overseeing the bottling process and the cost was presented to the Public Accounts Committee and they have agreed to the price mentioned,” he told reporters after attending a ceremony for the signing of an agreement between Pharmaniaga and Sinovac for bulk supply of the vaccine.

He said Pharmaniaga is tasked with managing the bottling process as the company has the capacity to implement it according to the set guidelines.

Khairy, however, declined to disclose detailed information on the procurement of the vaccine as he is bound by the non-disclosure agreement with the vaccine manufacturer.

Khairy said the government will seek halal status for the Sinovac vaccine prior to its distribution.

“Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) has verified the halal status of this vaccine and we will do the same with Jakim (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia). We will verify that this vaccine is safe for use by Muslims,” he said.