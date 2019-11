PETALING JAYA: Pharmaniaga Bhd confirmed that it has bagged a contract from the Ministry of Health (MoH) for an interim period of 25 months from Dec 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2021.

The group told Bursa Malaysia that its wholly owned subsidiary Pharmaniaga Logistics Sdn Bhd (PLSB) had received a letter from the MoH, extending its services for the provision of medicines and medical supplies to MoH facilities for the period.

“In addition, PLSB secured a five-year contract to continue providing logistics and distribution services for MoH for a period of five years ending Dec 31, 2024.”

To recap, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad had in last month said there would be no more concessionaires for logistics and distribution services for medical supplies, with an open tender system introduced instead.

The concession to supply to public hospitals accounted for 70% of Pharmaniaga’s revenue and about 26% of its net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018.