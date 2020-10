PETALING JAYA: Pharmaniaga Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd (PLS) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd for the purchase of pneumococcal vaccine.

The vaccine, to be purchased from Serum, is subsequently to be manufactured by PLS using the technology and knowhow licensed by Serum for filling and finishing, which meets Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines.

Serum is an India-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products including pneumococcal vaccine.

“The MoU and collaboration contemplated therein will serve as a platform for the company to further strengthen its vaccine business. This will also help Pharmaniaga in long-term partnerships, including technology transfer to grow the sector in Malaysia,“ the group said in a stock exchange filing.

This collaboration will also provide the company another income stream which will contribute to the profitability of the company in the future.