Philippines suspends FX trading, T-bond auction after quake

MANILA: The Philippines suspended foreign exchange trading and a treasury bond auction on Tuesday, officials said, due to the impact of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the main island of Luzon, causing disruption in Manila and nearby provinces.

The bureau of treasury said it had cancelled a planned auction for 20-year treasury bonds, as government offices in Metro Manila were closed to allow safety checks on buildings. The central bank said it had suspended forex trading.

The Philippine Stock Exchange remained open for trading.

The earthquake struck late on Monday afternoon, killing at least 11 people in Pampanga province, where several buildings collapsed. It prompted evacuations, transport disruption and some power outages in Manila.