picthIN to launch Secondary Market, IEO platforms this year

PETALING JAYA: pitchIN, an online platform for investing in Malaysian startups and small and medium enterprises (SME), plans to launch its Secondary Market and Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platforms this year following approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

On Wednesday, pitchIN was announced as one of two IEO platforms in Malaysia. In early March 2022, SC gave in-principle approval to pitchIN’s Secondary Market.

The CEO of pitchIN, Sam Shafie (pix), said that over the past six years, its equity crowdfunding (ECF) platform has assisted over 130 fast growing Malaysian companies to raise more than RM230 million.

“We believe that IEO and the pitchIN Secondary Market will enable pitchIN to offer more fundraising options as well as add liquidity options for investors.”

Chan Wei Chi, who will head pitchIN’s IEO operations, said based on global technology trends and the regulatory framework for digital assets in Malaysia, it is targeting sectors that will benefit from the capability to issue digital assets.

“Some of these sectors are education, agriculture, health, sports and entertainment, e-sports, content, social and community platforms, media and advertising, as well as commerce and services for digital tokens.”

As for the pitchIN Secondary Market, pitchIN chief strategy officer Kashminder Singh believes that it will be vital to drive the next phase of growth for ECF.

“We have already seen the first IPO among our issuers with a few more on the way. The pitchIN Secondary Market will add another exit option to existing ECF investors as well as new investors who want to take up equity in these growing companies. We target to launch the pitchIN Secondary Market in the first half of 2022.”

Sam Shafie said pitchIN has been preparing for some time now to grow beyond ECF into a fintech player with multiple offerings.

“Over the last two years, we have grown from a five-man company to a 24 strong team. We have strengthened our capacities in technology, compliance, legal and financial analysis. pitchIN has also raised RM10.5 million from an ECF campaign as well as VC investors. The Secondary Market and upcoming IEO are just the first on our roadmap. We look forward to launching even more services soon, not just in Malaysia but also regionally.”