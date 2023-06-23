Pihec 2023 expected to generate sales of RM130 mln

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government targets to generate RM130 million potential sales from business matching sessions during the three-day Penang International Halal Expo and Conference (Pihec) 2023.

Penang Trade, Industry and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain said the target is a 30 per cent increase compared to last year’s PIHEC of RM100 million.

“This year the number of participants increased and 351 booths were set up for the 12th annual event and based on this, we believed the potential sales through business matching also increased as last year only 100 booths participated at PIHEC.

“We also hoped PIHEC 2023 can provide marketing access to various sectors in the halal industry and networking platform among entrepreneurs as well as global partners, and the target is also for these halal products to penetrate new markets in the Middle East and China.

“This time more than 80 delegations from China participated in PIHEC 2023 and I believed this is the opportunity for entrepreneurs in the halal industry to explore markets there, not forgetting collaborations with other neighbouring countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam,” he said after the PIHEC 2023 opening ceremony today.

PIHEC 2023 was officiated by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and Penang Halal International chief executive officer Fazil Irwan Som.

About 20,000 visitors are expected to attend PIHEC 2023, which takes place at the Setia Spice Convention Centre, Bayan Baru from June 23-25.

Abdul Halim said PIHEC 2023 encompasses four main topics related to the prospects of the halal industry, Asean logistics, the role of women in the halal sector as well as future technology innovation in the halal sector.

This time, he added, there is a new addition that includes adaptation to technology and digital entrepreneurship to assist entrepreneurs to adapt to new technology.

“About 400 delegates from various countries including China, Chile, Spain, Indonesia, Cambodia dan Vietnam are participating in PIHEC 2023 as well as from several states including Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan dan Kedah,” he said.

Entrepreneurs participating at the expo can maximise their network through PIHEC 2023 business matching to identify new potential business partners.

