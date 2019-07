PETALING JAYA: Pintaras Jaya Bhd has secured nine new piling contracts with a total value of S$51 million (about RM156 million) in Singapore.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said that the contracts were awarded to its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Pintary International Pte Ltd through its wholly owned subsidiary Pintary Foundations Pte Ltd.

The nine new projects will commence in July and August this year, with contract periods varying from two to six months.